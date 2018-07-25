Iran unveils upgraded Sukhoi 22 fighters

25 July 2018 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

Iran unveiled 10 Sukhoi 22 fighter jets, which were overhauled and upgraded by the Aerospace force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

The fighters were unveiled in a ceremony on July 25 during a ceremony attended by IRGC Commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari and Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh in southern city of Shiraz, Tasnim news agency reported.

Hajizadeh said that the fighters were grounded for 28 years but they have been equipped with new domestically produced military equipment.

He added that the upgraded fighters now are capable to carry and launch smart and pin-pointing cluster bombs, air-to-ground and air-to-air missiles.

The commander said that this fighters also will be able to transmit data from drones from a several-kilometer distance.

Hajizadeh said that an air-to-ground cruise missile system with a range of 1,500 kilometres also will be installed on Sukhoi 22 jets in the near future.

Iranian media outlets reported that in recent years, Tehran made great strides in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing essential military equipment and systems.

In March 2018, the country’s Air Force experts successfully overhauled a US-made F-4 fighter.

Earlier in February, Iranian media outlets reported that Islamic Republic experts successfully overhauled US-made F-7 and F-14 fighter jets as well as a PC7 Turbo Trainer.

In 2015, Iranian Air Force experts reportedly overhauled US-made F-7 and F-14 fighter jets.

Also in 2014 Iran overhauled grounded F-4 and F-14 fighter jets.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran starts mass-production of air-to-air missile
Society 23 July 13:00
Iran has no plans to purchase Sukhoi planes – deputy minister
Business 23 July 11:31
Army Phantom fighter crashes in South east Iran
Society 11 July 15:21
Iran, Oman military officials hold meeting in Tehran
Politics 5 May 13:17
Iran ready to co-op with world’s major airplane manufacturers (Exclusive)
Business 29 April 15:29
Iran overhauls US-made fighter jet
Society 29 April 12:40
Latest
Turkmenistan backs UN efforts on international support to Afghanistan
Turkmenistan 17:07
Iran Energy Exchange performance on July 25
Business 16:51
Russia invests almost $4B in Azerbaijan's economy (PHOTO)
Economy news 16:51
Azerbaijan, Lithuania to sign agreement on co-op in labor, social protection (PHOTO)
Business 16:42
Uzbekistan to export internet access services to Afghanistan
ICT 16:40
Qatar to build sugar refinery to avoid boycott disruptions
Arab World 16:16
Jizzakh Free Economic Zone in Uzbekistan to host int'l investment forum
Economy news 16:10
Kazakhstan’s rescue aviation to expand fleet
Kazakhstan 16:10
Israel's Check Point Software second-quarter profit up, doubles share buyback plan
Israel 16:08