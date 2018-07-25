Iran unveils upgraded Sukhoi 22 fighters

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Iran unveiled 10 Sukhoi 22 fighter jets, which were overhauled and upgraded by the Aerospace force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

The fighters were unveiled in a ceremony on July 25 during a ceremony attended by IRGC Commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari and Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh in southern city of Shiraz, Tasnim news agency reported.

Hajizadeh said that the fighters were grounded for 28 years but they have been equipped with new domestically produced military equipment.

He added that the upgraded fighters now are capable to carry and launch smart and pin-pointing cluster bombs, air-to-ground and air-to-air missiles.

The commander said that this fighters also will be able to transmit data from drones from a several-kilometer distance.

Hajizadeh said that an air-to-ground cruise missile system with a range of 1,500 kilometres also will be installed on Sukhoi 22 jets in the near future.

Iranian media outlets reported that in recent years, Tehran made great strides in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing essential military equipment and systems.

In March 2018, the country’s Air Force experts successfully overhauled a US-made F-4 fighter.

Earlier in February, Iranian media outlets reported that Islamic Republic experts successfully overhauled US-made F-7 and F-14 fighter jets as well as a PC7 Turbo Trainer.

In 2015, Iranian Air Force experts reportedly overhauled US-made F-7 and F-14 fighter jets.

Also in 2014 Iran overhauled grounded F-4 and F-14 fighter jets.

