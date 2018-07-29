Quake in western Iran injures 20

29 July 2018 08:11 (UTC+04:00)

The 4.1-magnitude earthquake in Kouhdasht, Lorestan Province on Sunday injured 20 people, Governor of Kouhdasht Noor Mohammad Fardi Beiranvand said, Irna reported.

Speaking to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Sunday, Beiranvand said 17 of those who were injured were treated on accident site and two others were hospitalized.

Rescue teams and Lorestan crisis management committee are completely ready, he added.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the tremor occurred at 22:30 hours local time (18:00 GMT) and at the depth of 10 km underground.

Epicenter of the quake was registered at 33.65 degrees longitude and 47.68 degrees latitude.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.

