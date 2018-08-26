Iran to launch online system to measure radio frequency

Tehran, Iran, August 26

Trend:

Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi said the government plans to launch an online system to measure radio frequency levels in the country.

“One of the main duties of Communication Regulatory Authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to measure Cumulative Radiation Level in the country so that the standards are met,” Azari Jahromi said on August 26, Fars news agency reported.

He added that an online system for measuring the radio frequency levels in Iran will be unveiled soon on the occasion of the Iranian Government Week.

Radio waves are a type of electromagnetic radiation with wavelengths in the electromagnetic spectrum longer than infrared light. Radio waves have frequencies as high as 300 gigahertz (GHz) to as low as 30 hertz (Hz). At 300 GHz, the corresponding wavelength is 1 mm, and at 30 Hz is 10,000 km. Like all other electromagnetic waves, radio waves travel at the speed of light. They are generated by electric charges undergoing acceleration, such as time varying electric currents.

Radio waves are generated artificially by transmitters and received by radio receivers, using antennas. Radio waves are very widely used in modern technology for fixed and mobile radio communication, broadcasting, radar and other navigation systems, communications satellites, wireless computer networks and many other applications.

Different frequencies of radio waves have different propagation characteristics in the Earth's atmosphere; long waves can diffract around obstacles like mountains and follow the contour of the earth (ground waves), shorter waves can reflect off the ionosphere and return to earth beyond the horizon (skywaves), while much shorter wavelengths bend or diffract very little and travel on a line of sight, so their propagation distances are limited to the visual horizon.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news