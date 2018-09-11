Iran to unveil home-made water jet engine ‎

11 September 2018 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

Trend:

Iran set to unveil first home-made water jet engine soon, General Amir Rastegari, head of the defense ministry’s Marine Industries Organization, said.

Rastegari said that two new home-made engines will be unveiled during the current fiscal year (to end March 2019), the press office of Iran’s defense ministry said Sept. 11.

Rastegari went on to say that a 1300 horsepower diesel engine which can be used for train ferries, as well as Iran's first water jet engine for high-speed vessels to be unveiled soon.

Iran was under sanctions for purchasing water jet engine, the military official added.

“We have partnered with a few foreign companies to import technology and improve the country's scientific capabilities in this area,” he added.

Iranian media outlets report that the Islamic Republic has made great achievements in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing essential military equipment and systems in recent years.

Tehran established an arms development program during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, to counter the weapons embargo imposed on it by the US and its Western allies.

Since 1992, Iran has been manufacturing its own tanks, armored personnel carriers, missiles, radars, boats, submarines and fighter planes. Iran also unveiled its first long-range Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) in 2010.

