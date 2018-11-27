Qatar Airways to boost flights to Iran

'Qatar Airways is pleased to announce that it will expand its operations in Iran with the launch of a new twice-weekly direct service to Isfahan International Airport, starting from 4 February 2019, as well as introducing increased services to Shiraz and Tehran, from early January 2019,' Qatar Airways announced in its statement which was released on Monday, IRNA reports.

'Isfahan will become the airline’s fourth non-stop gateway to Iran, joining Tehran, Shiraz and Mashad, with the service operating from Doha each Monday and Friday by an Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring 12 seats in Business Class and 132 seats in Economy Class,' the statement reads.

'Three extra weekly flights will be introduced to the Shiraz service on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, taking the route to daily operation from 2 January 2019.'

'The airline will also introduce two extra flights on the Tehran route, with the addition of an extra flight on Wednesdays from 2 January 2019 and Fridays from 4 January 2019, taking the route to a triple-daily operation every day except on Tuesdays, when the service runs twice-daily.'

On June 5, 2017 some Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE have officially severed ties with Qatar and closed air, road and sea lines with the country to put it under political and economic blockade.

These countries set out 13 conditions for resuming relations one of which was severing ties with Iran.

But Qatar considers it as breaching its national sovereignty and has not so far accomplished it.

Some regional countries have created challenges in the West Asia by fanning the flames of conflicts and interference in other countries' internal affairs.

On the other hand some others like Iran and Qatar are trying to show regional cooperation by boosting relations.

Iran and Qatar by maintaining logical, principled relations which are based on international regulations are standing against avarice demands of some countries and coordinating their policies as regard regional issues.

Earlier on August 26, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in a phone conversation with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said Tehran is seeking strong and deep relations with Doha.

Stressing the importance of offering the business people and investors in the two countries with incentives, President Rouhani said strengthening port and maritime cooperation and establishing a joint shipping line between Iran and Qatar can accelerate the process of bilateral trade.

Meanwhile, Hamad Al Thani appreciated Iran's support for Qatar in breaking the blockade imposed by Saudi Arabia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news