Malayer’s grape registration advantage for Iran

3 December 2018 14:09 (UTC+04:00)

Iran’s representative to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) says that registering Malayer’s grape as FAO’s 53rd agricultural heritage is an important advantage for the country, IRNA reports.

“Malayer’s grape production process is Iran’s second registered heritage after the country’s qanat which was registered in 2014,” said Iran’s Permanent Representative to FAO and the Rome Based Agencies Mohammad-Hossein Emadi on Sunday evening.

He expressed hope that another two agricultural heritage from Iran would be registered in FAO by the end of the next Iranian calendar year (beginning on March 21), putting Iran’s name among the world’s five countries with the most FAO registrations.

Emadi pointed to the global climate change, saying that grape production in Malayer is environmentally friendly and can adapt to global warming phenomenon.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that FAO considers economic aspects, tourism attractions, and value added during the registration evaluations and helps countries protect and develop agricultural heritage.

The grape production process and the harvested products in Jowzan area near Malayer city located in Iran’s western province of Hamedan was registered in Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems (GIAHS) on December 1.

