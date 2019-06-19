Foreign tourists’ passports won’t be stamped in Iran

19 June 2019 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

In accordance with the instruction of Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, foreign tourists will be able to travel to Iran without having a stamp or record in their passports, Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Rabei told reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports with reference to ISNA.

He said that the Iranian president’s instruction will be executed at all airports.

Given that the US is following the economic war program, tourists may avoid traveling to Iran or face sanctions if they travel to the country, he noted.

By this way, Iran wants to increase the number of tourists coming to the country, he added.

