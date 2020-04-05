Serviceman killed in armed incident in southeastern Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

An armed incident occurred yesterday night, between an armed group and the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) at the border checkpoint of Saravan county in Sistan and Baluchestan province located southwestern Iran, Trend reports citing IRGC's portal.

According to the report, an armed group trying to cross into Iranian territory came under fire from the Iranian military.

An Iranian serviceman was killed in a shootout. The militants used the darkness of night to flee to neighboring Pakistan.