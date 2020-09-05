New school year starts in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5

By Elnur Bagishov – Trend:

The new school year in Iran has started from today (September 5), Trend reports citing Iranian media.

An event was held in connection with the starting of the new school year in Iran. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Iranian Education Minister Mohsen Haji-Mirzaei attended an event via videoconference.

According to the report, the new school year in Iran started two weeks earlier than in previous years.

“The goal is to address last year's education shortfall,” the report said.

Iran's National Committee on Combating Coronavirus issues has allowed for conducting classes in Iran based on health protocols, the report added.

Due to the spread of the coronavirus, education in some regions of Iran is conducted virtually.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 382,700 people have been infected, and 22,044 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 330,300 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.