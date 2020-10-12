Iran testing coronavirus vaccine

TEHRAN, Iran, Oct.12

Trend:

Iran has reached very good results in testing the coronavirus vaccine on animal specimens and is expected to run a human trial in three weeks, said Iran Health Minister.

"Testing vaccine on human sample would start in three weeks, all of our actions were based on international standards and the protocols of the World Health Organization and Food and Drug Administration," said Saeed Namaki, Trend reports citing ISNA.

"The report of these testing actions would be submitted to the World Health Organization from now on," he said.

He also noted that Iran has taken effective steps to reach vaccines but there were ambiguities over their sustainability and effectiveness that is currently being worked on.

"There are seven research groups that are working on the production of coronavirus vaccine. We have started to negotiate to purchase flu vaccine in March and due to our early attempt producers agreed to sell 16 million dosage of vaccine and part of it has been imported" he said.

According to him, because of the sanctions and foreign currency rate in the current Iranian year(started March 20, 2020), there were difficulties with the purchase of the vaccines. So far from September 5, 1.7 million dosages of vaccines arrived in the country and being injected to groups with a risky health problems.