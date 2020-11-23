Iran doing research on several types of COVID-19 vaccines

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov. 23

Trend:

Deputy head of Iran`s Headquarters for Executing the Order of Imam Khomeini Seyed Mostafa Hashemi announced that Iran has the capacity to produce millions of anti-coronavirus vaccines, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The vaccine factory in Iran has been prepared so that this product can be launched into mass production as soon as it passes the human trial phase,” Hashemi said.

Referring to the steps taken to make the coronavirus vaccine he said that the research was launched on 6 types of coronavirus vaccines, three of which are ahead of the others and have been registered with the World Health Organization.

“These three types of vaccines have successfully passed animal testing and the information has been provided to the Ministry of Health,” he said.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.