Iran doing research on several types of COVID-19 vaccines

Society 23 November 2020 13:18 (UTC+04:00)
Iran doing research on several types of COVID-19 vaccines

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov. 23

Trend:

Deputy head of Iran`s Headquarters for Executing the Order of Imam Khomeini Seyed Mostafa Hashemi announced that Iran has the capacity to produce millions of anti-coronavirus vaccines, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The vaccine factory in Iran has been prepared so that this product can be launched into mass production as soon as it passes the human trial phase,” Hashemi said.

Referring to the steps taken to make the coronavirus vaccine he said that the research was launched on 6 types of coronavirus vaccines, three of which are ahead of the others and have been registered with the World Health Organization.

“These three types of vaccines have successfully passed animal testing and the information has been provided to the Ministry of Health,” he said.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran doing research on several types of COVID-19 vaccines
Iran doing research on several types of COVID-19 vaccines
Iran to provide financial support to low-income households amid lockdown
Iran to provide financial support to low-income households amid lockdown
Number of people recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran exceeds 600,000
Number of people recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran exceeds 600,000
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan establishes Nagorno-Karabakh Regional Department of Justice Ministry Society 14:28
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for transport services Tenders 14:24
Russian shipbuilding corporation plans to start construction of ships in Turkmenistan Construction 14:20
Iran reveals forecast on employment for Lorestan province Finance 14:13
Ambassador Manig: Germany will strengthen Council of Europe by focusing on initiatives enabling better protection of citizens (INTERVIEW) Politics 14:09
Batch of new Hyundai buses delivered to Turkmenistan Transport 14:07
Uzbek commodity exchange to buy tires via tender Tenders 14:06
Azerbaijan ramps up exports to CIS countries Business 14:05
Ceyhan terminal transships 188 million barrels of ACG oil Oil&Gas 14:01
Iran discloses balance of bank loans Finance 14:00
Azerbaijani State Fire Control Service begins work in liberated districts Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:57
Uzbekistan boosts grape exports to Russia in September Business 13:49
Uzbek chemical enterprise starts commissioning of new fertilizer plant Uzbekistan 13:48
Uzbekistan’s Jizzax Organic to import cattle from Europe Uzbekistan 13:46
Famous UK-based poetess of Azerbaijani origin appeals on Armenian ecological terror (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:46
Uzbek Jizzax Organic predicts increase of purebred sheep herds in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 13:46
Volume of gold exports stops growing in Uzbekistan Finance 13:42
Iran doing research on several types of COVID-19 vaccines Society 13:18
Inflation rate in Iran increasing Finance 13:14
Turkey sees decline in inflow of Azerbaijani tourists over 10M2020 Turkey 12:59
Central Bank of Azerbaijan reveals funds attracted through auctions Finance 12:57
Georgia reports 3,958 new cases of coronavirus Georgia 12:54
Expert assesses pros and cons of vehicles sale on Iran's Mercantile Exchange Business 12:54
Fitch Ratings reveals outlook of Azerbaijan's current account deficit for next year Finance 12:50
Banks' supply exceeds demand at deposit auction of Central Bank of Azerbaijan by five times Finance 12:48
Industrialization projects underway in Kazakh Kyzylorda region Business 12:42
Details of products sold at Iran Mercantile Exchange revealed Business 12:41
Fitch talks about Georgian Railway's tariffs Transport 12:23
Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover down in October Business 12:17
Uzbekistan’s Fergana Oil Refinery cuts heating oil price Oil&Gas 12:13
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 12:08
Iran's home appliance market affected by imports Business 12:08
Turkmen manufacturer of electronic equipment plans to expand its product line Business 12:07
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market Finance 12:06
Most COVID-19 patients baselessly prescribed antimicrobial medicines - WHO Society 11:57
Investments in Iran’s Gilan Province to increase Finance 11:56
Kazakhstan to put into operation new vegetable oil production plant Business 11:50
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender to buy spares Tenders 11:46
Azerbaijan approves new quality standard for wheat Economy 11:45
Germany, Azerbaijan identify practical business models in renewables sphere Oil&Gas 11:44
Iran declares trade turnover with CIS countries Business 11:43
Iran's import of Turkish cement plummets Turkey 11:42
Uzbekistan’s trade sector attracts largest share of foreign capital Business 11:37
Iran's former OPEC governor talks global oil market Oil&Gas 11:37
TAP to make channeling natural gas from Azerbaijan to Germany much easier Oil&Gas 11:36
Trade enterprises in Turkmenistan’s capital to be automated ICT 11:33
Alibaba CEO says China's draft anti-monopoly rules 'timely and necessary' Other News 11:31
Georgian Dream majoritarian candidates win run-off elections Georgia 11:26
Iran's MP talks Iranian oil reserves Oil&Gas 11:23
Central Bank of Iran continues allocation of foreign currency Business 11:15
Iranian government to support households that lost their income amid COVID-19 Business 11:12
Car prices in Iran continue to decline Business 11:07
Prices for gold, silver, palladium in Azerbaijan rise Finance 11:05
Nobel laureate to support Azerbaijani child left orphan from Armenia's attack Society 11:02
Apartment sales down in all Georgian districts Business 10:52
Iran bans import of wheat by private sector Business 10:49
Iran reveals data on loans for agricultural sector Finance 10:44
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan intend to strengthen co-op in use of transboundary water resources Business 10:39
Number of job seekers from Turkey in Turkmenistan edges down Turkey 10:33
Turkey says France slows down import of locally-made cement Turkey 10:24
Uzbek import of Turkish leather products down Turkey 10:22
Alongside G20 Summit, IRTI Launches Saudi Arabia Islamic Finance Country Report Arab World 10:21
Weekly review of Azerbaijani financial sector Finance 10:19
JOCAP updates on pipe laying activities for Absheron field Oil&Gas 10:17
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 23 Finance 10:14
JOCAP announces time for Phase 1 dev’t pre-project studies for Absheron field Oil&Gas 10:13
Iran to provide financial support to low-income households amid lockdown Society 10:11
Devaluation risks in Azerbaijan remain low - Fitch Ratings Finance 10:11
Iranian currency rates for November 23 Finance 10:10
Platform jackets installation in vicinity of Oil Rocks underway, says JOCAP Oil&Gas 10:09
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for November 23 Uzbekistan 10:06
Gov't measures introduced in Kazakhstan reduce impact of COVID-related shock on economy - IMF (INTERVIEW) Kazakhstan 09:59
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan buy aviation kerosene on Turkmen exchange Business 09:56
Weekly overview of Azerbaijan's agricultural sector Business 09:48
Oil prices extend gains on COVID vaccine hopes, OPEC+ Oil&Gas 09:41
Red Cross to undertake needed steps towards captured Azerbaijani soldiers Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:36
Georgia - one of priority areas for Turkish labor migrants, says Turkish Employment Agency Turkey 09:12
Iran reveals foreign investments in Dena Petrochemical plant Oil&Gas 09:09
Iran not allow weapons transportation - MFA Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:08
Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district to become most important transport hub in region - political analyst Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:04
Turkey’s Havelsan completes ‘hearts’ of new type submarines Turkey 09:02
Six-nation joint military exercise starts in Egypt Arab World 08:24
North-South Corridor maritime route activated Transport 07:52
Kazakhstan confirms 716 more coronavirus cases over last 24 hrs Kazakhstan 07:48
ECB emergency bond purchases to last while disruptions persist Finance 07:35
Interest of Italy's companies in Georgia growing substantially - ambassador Business 07:01
Germany braces for extension of lockdown until December 20 Europe 06:28
Iraq plans to build 7,000 schools Arab World 05:54
IT Park Uzbekistan to introduce digital technologies in agricultural sector ICT 05:01
G20 to extend debt relief to mid-2021, pushes private sector to help Finance 04:13
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 604,000 in past day - WHO World 03:17
Biden to unveil first Cabinet picks on Tuesday, envisions scaled-down inauguration US 02:29
U.S. Navy admiral makes unannounced visit to Taiwan US 01:41
Estonian Foreign Minister discusses political situation with David Zalkaliani and Grigol Vashadze Georgia 00:37
Kazakhstan's import of chemicals from Turkey surges Turkey 22 November 23:48
Iran unveils value of kiwifruit exports from Iran's Mazandaran Province Business 22 November 23:31
Production of beverages decreases in Azerbaijan Business 22 November 23:13
Iran declares volume of fish caught from Caspian Sea Business 22 November 23:09
Iran’s exports to EU grows by 13% in nine months Business 22 November 22:39
Review of main events of Azerbaijani transport sector for week Transport 22 November 21:40
All news