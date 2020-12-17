Human rights resolution against Iran not legally valid - MFA spokesman

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec.17

Trend:

The United Nations General Assembly's human rights resolution against Iran does not have legal validity, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, Trend reported via IRNA.

"The resolution was approved by less than half of the UN members and 114 countries avoided supporting the resolution," said Khatibzadeh.

The Iranian official's reaction came as response to the approval of the resolution at the United Nations General Assembly against Iran that was proposed by Canada and supported by European countries and Israel, condemning the advocates of the resolution of using the international organization as an instrument to impose pressure against Iran.

"These actions are not constructive, they help to create negative clichés and political tags against independent countries," said Khatibzadeh.