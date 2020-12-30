Iran to buy COVID-19 vaccine from reliable foreign companies - Minister

Iranian Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education Saeed Namaki said that Iran will purchase COVID-19 vaccines from reliable foreign companies in parallel with manufacturing domestic vaccines, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Namaki congratulated the first phase of human trial of manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines in Iran, saying that Iran will produce the domestic vaccines in the form of joint venture with a foreign company, and at the same time will purchase vaccines from foreign countries.

The first injection of the 1st phase of COVID19 vaccine human trial produced by Imam Khomeini's Order Executive Office was done on Tuesday.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Vice-President for Science and Technology Affairs Sorena Sattari and Health Minister Saeed Namaki.

The vaccine named COV Iran Barkat was injected to first volunteer without any side effect like shock or fever.

*** No case of new UK mutation corona found in Iran

Namaki added that the new mutation corona virus rapidly spreading in United Kingdom has not been detected in Iran and that passengers from the UK are being quarantined for two weeks.

Namaki said the UK announced the new mutation corona virus with a two-month delay, adding that upon receiving the information, Iran halted flights to and from the UK.