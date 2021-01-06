Iran continues working on purchase and development of COVID-19 vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.6

Trend:

Good actions were taken in order to purchase and make the COVID-19 vaccine, said the Chief of Staff of the President of Iran.

"The government and the National Headquarters to Fight Coronavirus are determined to control the virus but people are responsible to comply with health protocol," said Mahmoud Vaezi, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The Health Ministry has identified all passengers that traveled from the UK to Iran and have tested them and people close to them.

"One case of the UK coronavirus variant has been detected that is currently under control. The coronavirus variant has infected 40 countries so detecting the virus is very difficult therefore in the current situation the best action is to follow protocols. Following social distancing, wearing mask and washing hands would prevent the infection of this virus," he added.

"The Health Ministry, the Red Crescent Society, law enforcement force, armed forces have succeeded to control the third wave of Coronavirus with people's cooperation and would continue the work. The decline of mortality rates is a big achievement," Vaezi noted.

He went on to say that the government's decision to launch an electronic government was helpful to curb coronavirus and the restriction on transportation and curfew has helped to prevent infection.