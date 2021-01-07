Iran launches operation of innovation factories, vaccine production line

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.7

Trend:

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has inaugurated the operation of two innovation factories and three more national projects in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Khorasan Razavi, Isfahan and Fars provinces that various vaccines, Trend reports via IRNA.

"The production line for two types of vaccine inaugurated and other types of vaccines would be produced in coming months," said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Within the projects, Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccine, avian influenza vaccine, gamma multi-purpose industrial irradiation system projects have been launched, along with two innovation factories.

"About €200 million have been invested in production of these vaccines. The production of vaccines are based on domestic needs, but later could be exported to some regional countries," he said.

"The biotechnology vaccine production that was launched, was a big achievement," said Rouhani. "If we try, we could become self-sufficient in vaccine production for people and livestock."

The Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) and acute avian influenza vaccine production was launched in Alborz Province.

Gamma multi-purpose industrial radiation system production was launched in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province.

Also, innovation factories were launched in Fars and Shiraz Provinces.

"The innovation factories and technological parks in the country would create scientific atmosphere and would continue academic movement," said Rouhani.