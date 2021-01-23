Iran and Cuba to increase production capacity of COVID-19 vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.23

Trend:

Iran and Cuba are seeking to create production capacity for millions of coronavirus vaccine doses, said the Iranian health ministry's spokesman.

"Iran has 9 active coronavirus vaccine cases and Cuba has 4 nominated causes for vaccine while there is one joint project between the two countries as well," said Kianoush Jahanpour, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Cuba is preparing for the third phase of the coronavirus vaccine trial on 150,000 individuals while Iran would also get ready to participate in this phase on 50,000 individuals. The clinical trial of the vaccine is to start on children and young adults.

"The third phase of coronavirus vaccine clinical trial is to be done jointly by Pasteur Institute of Iran and a Cuban company before the new Iranian year (starts March 21, 2021). The third domestic coronavirus vaccine production project is running a clinical trial at the Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute," he told IRNA recently.

"The vaccine immunogenicity of the spike protein known as Razi Cov Pars is in its first phase at the Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute and tested on adults aged 18 to 55. Four groups of adjuvant were parallel designed in form of 5,10,20 and 20 micrograms in 200 microliters," he noted.

The first coronavirus vaccine production project has reached the human trial phase in Barekat Institute the subsidiary of the Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order (EIKO).