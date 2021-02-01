Iran to make joint coronavirus vaccine with Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

Trend:

Iran has signed contract a with Russia to purchase the coronavirus vaccine and joint production of the 'Sputnik V' vaccine, said Iran's ambassador in Russia Kazem Jalali, Trend reports via IRNA.

"The purchase and joint production contract was signed, and according to the agreement with the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), first cargo of the vaccine will be send to Iran by February 4," said Jalali.

"The second vaccine cargo is to be sent by February 18 and the third cargo would arrive by February 28," he said.

"In regard to Iran's capacity for vaccine production, the Russian side agreed that the vaccine would be produced jointly in Iran," he said.

"The Health Ministry of Iran will send a delegation to Moscow in 10 days for negotiations over the issue," he said.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.