Iran to publish final report of the downed Ukrainian jet soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March. 8

Trend:

A spokesman for the Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) of Iran announced that the final report on the downed Ukrainian plane would be made public this week.

“In accordance with the Chicago Convention and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Annex 13 we have sent the prepared report to the countries related to the Ukrainian plane crash,” Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh, the spokesman of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) said, Trend reports citing ILNA.

“Total of 4 related countries had 60 days to comment on this report,” he said adding that the deadline has been over on February 30.

He went on to say that there was no technical difference between the countries.

Referring to the time of publication of this report, he says that the final report will be published this week, but the report is completely technical.

Zibakhsh promised that in the public publication of the final report, the CAO will not have any censorship.

On January 8, 2020, Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Iran's capital Tehran killing all 176 people aboard, including 55 Canadians.

The Islamic Republic admitted three days later that its forces mistakenly shot down the Kyiv-bound Boeing 737-800 plane after firing two missiles.