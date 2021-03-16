Iran talks countries banning flights to Islamic Republic due to COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 16

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

As many as 32 countries, including, Great Britain, banned the traveling of passengers to Iran, either directly or connecting flights, the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami said, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The minister stressed that as well as, all flights to the 32 countries were also canceled.

Eslami added that according to the decision of the National Committee to Combat Coronavirus in Iran, anyone, who want to visit to Iran must take a PCR test at a reputable medical center.

“The traveling of citizens from Iraq was banned for two weeks, and Iranian citizens over the age of 8 can enter the country only by presenting a medical certificate of PCR testing,” he said.