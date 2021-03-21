1 killed, 3 injured in explosion in SE Iran

One person was killed and three others were injured on Sunday in an explosion in the Southeastern Iranian city of Saravan, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The explosion occurred at 9:30 a.m. local time (0600 GMT) in a public square of the town, and was attributed by the IRGC local headquarters to "terrorist groups affiliated with global arrogance," semi-official news agency Mehr reported.

The state of health of all three wounded is "satisfactory," according to Abolhassan Safdari, the head of the local Razi hospital, as quoted by the official news agency IRNA.

One of the injured has already been released from hospital, and another one is a pregnant woman whose life is not in danger, Safdari added.