Iran increases production of anti-coronavirus products

Society 24 March 2021 21:48 (UTC+04:00)
TEHRAN, Iran, March. 24

Iran`s Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade announced a leap in the production of anti-coronavirus-related items by over a few hundred times.

In this regard, the production of three-layer face masks increased from 200,000 to 27 million per day, which means 135 times of increase in production, Trend reports citing the official website of Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.

The production of N95 face mask increased from 5,000 to 1.6 million per day, which means a 213 times increase.

According to the report, the production of medical gloves increased from 2 million daily to 6 million.

The production of alcohol (ethanol) increased from 77,000 liters per day to 113,000 liters, which experienced a 47 percent increase.

Production of disinfectants also increased from 50,000 liters per day to 400,000 liters, which has increased by 700 percent.

