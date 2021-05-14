COVID-19 kills 202 more Iranians over past 24 hours

The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran exceeded 76,433 with 202 more Iranians who died from the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, Trend reports citing İRNA.

Some 202 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 76,433, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday.

It said that 10,145 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,545 of whom were hospitalized.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 2,196,197 patients out of a total of 2,732,152 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 5,468 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

It further noted that 17,750,149 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

1,713,648 people have so far received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, among which 342,950 people have also received the second dose.