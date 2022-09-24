Riots to be fought in Iran – ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Riots will be fought in Iran, Trend reports citing Iranian Ministry of Interior.

Iranian Interior Ministry said it regrets the death of Mahsa Amini, expressing its condolences again, stating that the ministry is seriously investigating this issue.

"Even if the requests of the protestors are justified, the cases of violence and dangerous trends are actions contrary to law and logic, and cannot be justified by anything," the ministry said.

The protests in Iranian cities are ongoing, being prompted by death of a 22-year old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, allegedly after being beaten by Iran's morality police while in custody for violating the strict hijab-wearing rules. Amini's death on September 16 triggered mass protests in Iran several days later.

Hijab was made mandatory for women in Iran shortly after the country’s 1979 revolution. Women who break the strict dress code risk being arrested by Iran’s morality police. Based on the dress code, women are required to fully cover their hair in public and wear long, loose-fitting clothes.

