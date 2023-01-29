Powerful explosion occurs at Iranian ammunition production center (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. A powerful explosion occurred in the center of the production of ammunition in the province of Isfahan, located in the center of Iran, provincial Deputy Governor Mohammad Jannesari said, Trend reports.

According to him, the explosion occurred at a plant in one of the centers belonging to the Ministry of Defense.

The fact is under investigation.

It is reported that at the moment, the sounds of three explosions were heard in the province of Isfahan.

One of the explosions is associated with the fall of a UAV in the city center.