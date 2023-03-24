Iran reveals number of earthquake victims in Khoy county

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. A total of 68 people have been injured following the earthquake in the Khoy county of Iran’s West Azerbaijan province, the Head of the Red Crescent Society of West Azerbaijan Province Hamid Makhbubi told reporters, Trend reports.

An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude has occurred in the Khoy county this morning. The epicenter of the quake was located 102 km southwest of the city of Khoy. The seismic center was located at a depth of 10 km. The earthquake was also felt in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

According to Makhbubi, eight of the injured people were rescued from the rubble, and the rest were injured while trying to avoid the consequences of the earthquake.

He noted that six people were hospitalized.