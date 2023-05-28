Two Iranian border guards killed by Taliban forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Two Iranian border guards have been killed in clashes with Taliban forces at the joint border with Afghanistan, Trend reports citing Iranian media.

In clashes that took place on Saturday morning at the Sasuli border post, located in Iran's Zabol county, the Iranian border guards fired back at the Taliban forces.

Two civilians are said to have been injured in the incident.

That comes as the commander of the Sasuli border post had been martyred by Taliban forces last week.