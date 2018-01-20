January 20 – an epic of heroism of Azerbaijani people

20 January 2018 13:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

January 20 is an epic of heroism, written by the Azerbaijani people on their way to freedom, as well as the embodiment of the unshakable national will demonstrated to the whole world, UNESCO Cultural Diplomacy, Governance and Education Chair Holder, Director of Diplomatic and Strategic Studies Center in Paris, Naciye Selin Senocak told Trend.

She said that on January 20, 1990, an attempt was made to thwart the national struggle of the Azerbaijani people.

January 20 events are one of the most horrific genocides committed at the initiative of Armenian bandit detachments, the expert said.

“Today, 20 percent of Azerbaijani territories continue to be occupied by Armenia. Applying the policy of dual standards in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the OSCE and the UN, instead of supporting the settlement of the conflict, delay this,” noted Senocak.

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will not find its solution and Armenia will not give up its predatory position unless OSCE and UN take serious steps, she said.

“The forces supporting Armenia in 80s and 90s also exist today. Those forces do not want stability in the region. Stability in the region will mean even greater strengthening of Azerbaijan, and this contradicts the interests of those forces,” added the expert.

On the night of January 19-20, 1990, 137 people were killed, 744 were injured and 841 were illegally arrested after Soviet troops entered Baku.

The Soviet troops also destroyed 200 apartments and houses, 80 cars, including ambulances, and a large number of private and public property.

