Pfizer to offer vaccine to Iranian govt at ‘not-for-profit’ rate

Pfizer plans to provide its Covid-19 vaccine to India at a “not-for-profit” price, according to the company.

The company’s statement comes amid speculations that the US drug giant may sell its vaccines in open market now that the government has allowed vaccine-makers the option of setting their own prices for states and private hospitals.

“For India, Pfizer has offered a not-for-profit price for its vaccine for the Government immunization program. We continue to be in discussions with the Government and remain committed to make our vaccine available for deployment in India’s immunization program,” a Pfizer spokesperson stated.

While Pfizer was the first company to seek emergency approval in India for its vaccine with BioNTech, its application was rejected because it had not conducted local trials of the vaccine here. However, amid a surge in cases, the government reversed its earlier policy on foreign vaccines that had not been tested in India.