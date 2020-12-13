Pashinyan convenes emergency meeting of Security Council of Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

Trend:

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan called an emergency meeting of the Security Council on December 13, Trend reports citing Armenian media.

Representatives of parliamentary parties, including representatives of the opposition, are also invited to the meeting of the Armenian Security Council. In particular, the secretary of the faction "Prosperous Armenia" Arman Abovyan will speak at the meeting.

The agenda of the upcoming meeting has not been disclosed yet.