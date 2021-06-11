Negative migration balance aggravates in Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

The negative migration balance in Armenia for five months of 2021 amounted to 90,000 people, the country’s ex-president, candidate for prime minister from the ‘Armenia’ bloc, Robert Kocharyan said, Trend reports on June 11 referring to the Armenian media.

According to Kocharyan, this is the result of three long-standing crises: a security crisis, an economic crisis (falling GDP, rising unemployment, and others), and an internal political crisis.

He noted that this is an unprecedented situation for Armenia, and currently, all the crises have been created artificially as a result of the wrong policy of the country’s leadership, which feels comfortable only in the conditions of a split society.

“If such situation wasn’t formed, there would be no defeat in the war [second Karabakh war in 2020, as a result of which Azerbaijan liberated its territories from Armenian occupation]. Even one of the crises would be enough for holding an early election," added the ex-president.

The parliamentary election in Armenia will be held on June 20, 2021.