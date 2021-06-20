Armenian police report about cases of violation during ongoing parliamentary election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20

Trend:

The Armenian law enforcement structures received information about 21 cases of violation at the snap parliamentary election on June 20, seven cases are being checked in terms of criminal offenses, Head of the police headquarters, Police Colonel Armen Mkrtchyan said, Trend reports referring to TASS.

"Some 21 cases of violation have been observed, seven of which are considered criminal offenses, four out of seven cases are attempts to re-vote," Mkrtchyan said.

"Some 176 cases of violation were registered during the entire pre-election period," police colonel added. "Most of them (35 cases) are associated with cases of bribery of voters."