Armenia's Deputy PM emphasizes need to promptly begin demarcation of border with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Trend:

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan has admitted the need to launch the process of demarcation of the border with Azerbaijan as soon as possible, Trend reports referring to the Armenian media.

“I think it is necessary to start a certain process,” said Grigoryan.

During the weekly briefing on September 17, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova again pointed out the need to promptly start the process of delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with its subsequent demarcation along its entire length.

“We are closely monitoring the situation on certain sections of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Proposals of the Russian side in this regard have been made to both Baku and Yerevan. We are awaiting an early response to shape further course. In parallel, we will continue our joint efforts with Azerbaijan and Armenia to unblock transport and economic ties in the region,” she said.