ASALA terror cell vows further assaults against Jews worldwide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The youth wing of the "Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia" (ASALA-Y) terrorist organization is threatening new attacks on Jews around the world, Trend reports.

The organization carried out a barbaric attack on a synagogue in Yerevan on October 4, declaring that "there will be even more large-scale operations soon”.

In a statement issued by ASALA, the first attack is called "a successful intimidation operation against the World Jewish Center in Yerevan".

"Jews are sworn enemies of the Armenian state and the Armenian people. This is a warning: our successful operation on October 3 in Yerevan is just the beginning. Every rabbi will be in our field of vision," the terrorist organization said in a statement.

Moreover, ASALA directly threatens war against Israeli Jews in Europe, America, Canada, Georgia if the Israeli government continues to support Azerbaijan.

"No Israeli Jew will feel safe coming to these countries," the statement said.

This is just another blatant instance of anti-Semitism in Armenian society and also displays the lack of tolerance for those who have diverse racial identities and religious convictions.