Russia always ready to assist in delimitation of Armenian-Azerbaijani border - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Russia is always ready to assist in the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during the weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"All territorial disputes and mutual claims between Baku and Yerevan should be settled by political and diplomatic methods," she added.

According to her, there are necessary mechanisms for establishing sustainable peace and prosperity in the region.

"First and foremost, they are a series of trilateral agreements involving the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia. The Russian Federation is always ready to assist in finding solutions, including the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," Zakharova said.

To note, the seventh session of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held on March 7 at the conditional border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

The sides exchanged views on the delimitation issues and proceeded to the agreement of the draft regulations on the joint activities of the State Commission on Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as discussed the drafts of the relevant instructions on the procedure of delimitation works.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel