İnitiator of the action in Tbilisi ready to stop protest in case of detaining killers of his son

3 June 2018 20:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

Trend:

The initiator of the action demanding the resignation of the Georgian government Zaza Saralidze is ready to stop the protest in case of immediate arrest of those whom he considers guilty of the death of his son. He stated this in the capital's Vake Park, where a parallel action is held on Sunday with the slogan "Restoring justice without politicians", which friends and classmates of Zaza's son Saralidze David killed in December 2017.

"Politics do not matter for me, not politics is my interest, I want justice, let those people whom I have named be detained today and I will go home," Saralidze said, demanding to detain the perpetrators of the murder and those who cover them.

The event in the park continues, and the rally in front of the parliament building on Rustaveli Avenue resumes at these moments.

Recall that the protest in the Georgian capital began on May 31 after a court hearing on the case of the murder in Tbilisi in December 2017 of two teenagers, including 16-year-old David Saralidze. The court did not recognize either of the two accused guilty of his murder.

The father of the boy Zaza Saralidze said that the case was not properly investigated, and the prosecutor's office "covers the perpetrators of the murder of his son." He initiated a protest action demanding the resignation of the country's chief prosecutor Irakli Shotadze, who as a result wrote a statement of resignation from his post.

After this protest action moved from the building of the Prosecutor General's Office to Rustaveli Avenue, its participants put forward a new demand for the resignation of the government. Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili sent a case to the Interior Ministry about killing teenagers for a second investigation, instructing him to supervise his department head.

Azernews Newspaper
