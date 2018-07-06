Georgia expects support from Germany at upcoming NATO summit

Georgian officials expect Germany will positively assess Georgia’s progress on its way towards NATO integration at the organisation’s upcoming summit to be held in Brussels on July 11-12, Agenda reports.

The upcoming NATO summit has been on the agenda of every meeting held by the Minister of Foreign Affairs during his recent visit to Germany, the Ambassador of Georgia to Germany Elguja Khokrishvili said.

"Germany is going to support Georgia. The summit should recognise the progress made by Georgia and positively evaluate the reforms that the country has carried out. We are anticipating from out partners that they will give real instruments to Georgia for making further steps after the NATO summit,” he added.

As the Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani pointed out, Germany has an important role to play in the implementation of those instruments and mechanisms that help Georgia move one step closer to NATO membership.

"Germany recognises our important contribution and the progress we have made in terms of NATO integration. The support from the German side is clearly expressed and we hope it will be also expressed at the summit in Brussels,” he said while summarising his visit to Germany.

The Georgian Minister of Foreign Affairs David Zalkaliani started a four-day visit to Germany on July 2. He met with Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Bundestag Norbert Röttgen, Chair of the Defence Committee of the Bundestag Wolfgang Hellmich, and Jan Hecker, the Foreign policy adviser to the German Chancellor Angela Merkel. He also participated in a Georgian-German strategic dialogue meeting held at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation and in an event devoted to the 100th anniversary of the first Democratic Republic of Georgia held in Berlin.

