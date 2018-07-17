Georgia Railway adds routes to Batumi in summer

17 July 2018 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian Railways has stated that more passages will be scheduled from Tbilisi to the country’s coastal city of Batumi in the summer, due to the hot season and the increased inflow of tourists, Agenda reports.

Five passages will take place on the Tbilisi-Batumi route from July 19. The passages will be made by Stander double-deck and GRT electric trains.

Selling of tickets has already launched on the page www.railway.ge.

Tickets can be bought at the Georgian Railway cashier desks, through pay boxes, via the Georgian Railway webpage or with the help of the mobile application-Georgian Railway Tickets.

Detailed information about the schedule is available on the Georgian Railway webpage.

