‘Produce For a Better Future’: New grant programme in Georgia to encourage trade across dividing lines

27 November 2018 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

A new grant programme ‘Produce for a Better Future’ will be launched in Georgia from January 1, 2019 within the peace initiative ‘A Step to a Better Future’ in order to encourage trade across the dividing lines, Agenda.ge reports.

The initiative promotes trade relations in such a way as to enhance economic relations across dividing lines, develop new opportunities and access to both internal and external markets. Also, the new ways and opportunities for economic benefits for the population of Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region”, read the press release published by the Office of the State Minister of Georgia for Reconciliation and Civic Equality.

The new programme ensures support for joint production and partnership projects on both sides of the dividing lines.

The beneficiary of the programme may be a person or a registered entrepreneur, who lives in the occupied territories of Abkhazia or Tskhinvali region, as well as a person from territory controlled by the government of Georgia.

The maximum amount of financing is defined:

  • Up to 7,000 GEL for one beneficiary who must be/work in the occupied territories of Georgia;
  • Up to 15,000 GEL for beneficiaries group, which consists of two beneficiaries, one beneficiary should be/work in the occupied territories of Georgia;
  • Up to 20,000 GEL for beneficiaries group consisting of three beneficiaries, including at least one beneficiary to be/work in Georgia's controlled territory;
  • Up to 35,000 GEL for beneficiaries group consisting of four or more beneficiaries, including at least one beneficiary to be/work in the territory controlled by Georgia.

Persons interested in participating in the programme at the first stage of the selection will complete and register electronic business plans in Georgian or Abkhaz languages. At the second stage business plans will be evaluated and the winners will be revealed.

