PM Bakhtadze: “I voted in favour of Georgia’s peaceful development”

28 November 2018 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

The Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze voted in the 2018 presidential elections, saying he voted in favour of Georgia’s “peaceful development and European choice”, Agenda.ge reports.

During the election runoff voters will choose between independent candidate Salome Zurabishvili supported by the ruling Georgian Dream party and the candidate of the Strength in Unity coalition Grigol Vashadze.

Bakhtadze called on voters to be active and make their choice for a better future for the country and their children.

Today I made a choice in favour of Georgia’s peaceful development and our European choice. I would like to take a chance and address our citizens to go to the polls, make their choice and vote for Georgia's development and a better future for us and our children”, said Bakhtadze.

Polling stations were opened at 08:00 and will be closed at 20:00. 3,703 polling stations have been opened for the elections, including 55 abroad. The total number of voters is 3,528,658.

The fifth president of Georgia will be elected to a six-year term; this will be the last time the president is elected through direct vote.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Election day in Georgia: polling stations are open for 3,5 million voters
Georgia 11:38
PACE to observe 2nd round of the presidential election in Georgia
Georgia 10:13
Georgia-Germany sign first military deal for Georgian NATO integration
Georgia 27 November 15:52
‘Produce For a Better Future’: New grant programme in Georgia to encourage trade across dividing lines
Georgia 27 November 13:02
Government gives new life to Georgia’s Medical Museum
Georgia 27 November 10:27
Georgian construction company looking for customers in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economic News 26 November 16:03
Latest
SOCAR updates on talks for buying EWE’s Turkish assets
Oil&Gas 13:59
Russia's IrAero opens new direct flight to Fergana
Tourism 13:54
9,000-year-old stone mask discovered in Israel
Israel 13:53
India's Modi and China's Xi aim to build on thaw in ties at G20 meeting
China 13:48
Another terrorist attack prevented in Turkey
Turkey 13:47
Russia's S7 Airlines opens new direct flight to Uzbekistan
Tourism 13:35
Bridge collapses in Turkey, people trapped under rubble
Turkey 13:32
Kyrgyzstan and Belarus interested in expanding cooperation in light industry
Kyrgyzstan 13:31
Iran, Europe agree on boosting nuclear cooperation
Nuclear Program 13:27