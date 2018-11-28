PM Bakhtadze: “I voted in favour of Georgia’s peaceful development”

The Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze voted in the 2018 presidential elections, saying he voted in favour of Georgia’s “peaceful development and European choice”, Agenda.ge reports.

During the election runoff voters will choose between independent candidate Salome Zurabishvili supported by the ruling Georgian Dream party and the candidate of the Strength in Unity coalition Grigol Vashadze.

Bakhtadze called on voters to be active and make their choice for a better future for the country and their children.

Today I made a choice in favour of Georgia’s peaceful development and our European choice. I would like to take a chance and address our citizens to go to the polls, make their choice and vote for Georgia's development and a better future for us and our children”, said Bakhtadze.

Polling stations were opened at 08:00 and will be closed at 20:00. 3,703 polling stations have been opened for the elections, including 55 abroad. The total number of voters is 3,528,658.

The fifth president of Georgia will be elected to a six-year term; this will be the last time the president is elected through direct vote.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news