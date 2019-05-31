Turkmen Embassy in Georgia hosts presentation of first Caspian Economic Forum

31 May 2019 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 31

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Georgia held a round table meeting dedicated to the first Caspian Economic Forum, which will be held Aug. 12, 2019 in the Avaza tourist zone, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

During the event, it was emphasized that one of the important tasks of the forum is to use the unifying factor of the Caspian Sea in consolidating efforts to expand mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation, including developing mechanisms for the efficient use of natural resources, the report said.

The website of the forum’s Organizing Committee says that the agenda includes creating conditions for major projects, discussion about the role of the economy of the Caspian region in a global context, investment attractiveness in the oil and gas, electricity, transport, trade, agro-industrial, tourism and other economy sectors of the Caspian states of mutual interest.

The event participants will discuss the prospects of joint investment projects and programs. In anticipation of the forum, a meeting of ministers of the competent authorities of the parties responsible for the implementation of agreements between the governments of the Caspian states on trade and economic cooperation and on interaction in the field of transport will be convened.

In parallel, the draft Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of the Business Council of the Caspian states will be discussed.

In addition to the delegations of the Caspian states, representatives of interested states close to the Caspian region, leaders and representatives of international economic, financial, transport, environmental and other organizations are invited to the forum. The forum consists of three parts - an international conference, an exhibition of innovative technologies and a legal part (the signing of contracts and agreements).

