Protesters in Georgia to organize new action

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Protesters on June 24 intend to organize a procession from the Square of the First Republic to the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia on the outskirts of Tbilisi, and thus expand the rally area, Trend reports with reference to newsgeorgia.ge.

The column of cars will move from First Respublika Square at 14:00 (GMT+4). In the evening, the protesters will gather again at the parliament - the action is scheduled for 19:00 (GMT+4).

The demands of the protesters remain the same: the resignation of the Minister of Internal Affairs Georgy Gakharia, holding of extraordinary parliamentary elections and the release of all those detained on June 20.

Large-scale protest actions continue in Tbilisi. The reason for the action was the visit to Georgia of the Russian delegation led by the deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, a member of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Sergey Gavrilov, who publicly supports the independence of the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

After the first rally, which ended with the detention of 305 demonstrators and hospitalizations of more than 200 people injured during the dispersal, the authorities agreed to fulfill one of the demands of the protesters.

On the afternoon of June 21, the “Georgian Dream” announced the resignation of the head of parliament, Irakli Kobakhidze. Following him, the representative of the Georgian Dream, Zakaria Kutsnashvili, who was in charge of holding the assembly in Tbilisi, refused from the deputy mandate.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news