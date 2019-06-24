Georgia receives official letter on ban of flights to Russia

24 June 2019 18:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Georgia received an official letter on the ban on flights to Russia, Trend reports with reference to apsny.ge.

According to the letter addressed to the Agency of Civil Aviation of Georgia, the ban comes into force from July 8, towards the Georgian airlines.

According to the document, the Georgian side has a debt for air navigation service.

The letter is signed by the Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Alexander Yurchik.

The document states Russia's readiness for negotiations on the matter with the Georgian side.

Up until now, two Georgian airlines operated flights to Russia - “Georgian Airways” and “My Way Airlines”.

