Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili postpones visit to Ukraine

29 November 2019 10:34 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili postponed the visit to Ukraine scheduled for November at the request of the Ukrainian side, Trend reports citing the presidential administration’s press service.

The reasons for postponing the visit were not disclosed.

Zourabichvili will visit Ukraine in 2020, the report said.

This year, the president of Georgia has already been to Ukraine. In May, she attended the inauguration of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Georgia and Ukraine established diplomatic relations in July 1992. Since then, 105 bilateral and multilateral agreements have been signed between the countries.

There is a free trade regime between countries. From January through October 2019, trade between the countries amounted to more than $522 million, which amounted to 5 percent of the total trade turnover of Georgia.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @Mila61979356

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Georgia decreases electricity imports from Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 09:20
Georgia increases gas imports from Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 09:14
Expert: Unstable political situation not to affect Georgia's position in Council of Europe
Georgia 28 November 17:32
100 buildings to be offered for privatization in Georgia
Finance 28 November 17:31
Export of Turkey’s defense industry products to Georgia up
Turkey 28 November 16:49
Georgia to host annual meeting of Asian Development Bank
Finance 28 November 16:06
Latest
Bulgaria eyes to end IGB construction simultaneously with TAP
Oil&Gas 11:15
AHK Azerbaijan announces new board of directors
Business 11:15
Azerbaijani oil prices on Nov. 28
Oil&Gas 11:12
Snam: Hydrogen from renewables can be solution for climate change
Oil&Gas 10:58
Azerbaijan's ReAl party to take part in early parliamentary elections
Politics 10:55
OPEC has limited scope for new round of cuts
Oil&Gas 10:38
Uzbekistan becomes "Discovery of Year" by National Geographic Traveler
Tourism 10:35
Southern Gas Corridor will strengthen Europe’s energy security
Oil&Gas 10:20
BSE holds auction on bonds of Azerbaijan Mortgage & Credit Guarantee Fund
Finance 10:12