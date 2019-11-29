Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili postpones visit to Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili postponed the visit to Ukraine scheduled for November at the request of the Ukrainian side, Trend reports citing the presidential administration’s press service.

The reasons for postponing the visit were not disclosed.

Zourabichvili will visit Ukraine in 2020, the report said.

This year, the president of Georgia has already been to Ukraine. In May, she attended the inauguration of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Georgia and Ukraine established diplomatic relations in July 1992. Since then, 105 bilateral and multilateral agreements have been signed between the countries.

There is a free trade regime between countries. From January through October 2019, trade between the countries amounted to more than $522 million, which amounted to 5 percent of the total trade turnover of Georgia.

