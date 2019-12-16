PACE holding conference in Georgia

16 December 2019 14:09 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Parliamentary Network on Diaspora Policies of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is holding its conference in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Dec.16, Trend reports citing Georgian media outlets.

The conference is organized at the invitation of the Parliament of Georgia in the framework of Georgian presidency of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe.

Conference focuses on diasporas’ active participation in state-building processes. The main topics of discussions cove the role of diasporas in the countries of origin and host countries, the way in which diasporas affect state-building processes, and the instruments that countries should provide to facilitate the impact of diasporas.

As expected, President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili, Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia Archil Talakvadze and member of PACE Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons Paulo Pisco will address the participants of the conference.

Georgia is Chairman of Committee of Ministers at the Council of Europe during the period from November 27, 2019, to May 15, 2020. The chairmanship was handed over to Georgia from France.

Georgia will have four priorities as the chairman: human rights and environment protection; civil engagement in decision-making process; jurisdiction oriented on children and strengthening of democracy with the engagement of education, culture and youth.

