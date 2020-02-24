Georgia temporarily bans attracting additional labor from China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

The Department of Roads of the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia has required the Chinese companies implementing projects in the country to temporarily refrain from attracting additional labor from China to prevent outbreak of coronavirus, Trend with reference to the Georgian media.

"The restrictions will remain in force until the relevant services make sure that the companies properly comply with all the necessary preventive standards and recommendations in order to avoid infection with coronavirus," the ministry said in a statement.

The report notes that the introduction of such a restriction was caused by questions that arose in connection with the placement of the Chinese companies' employees who arrived on February 22 from China to Georgia.

In Georgia, Chinese companies work mainly on the reconstruction and construction of sections of the East-West international highway. They also participate in projects to modernize sections of the Georgian Railway.

Earlier, Georgia suspended direct flights with China, where a new type of coronavirus center (COVID-19) arose in Dec. 2019, and evacuated its citizens who expressed a desire to leave China.

According to the Ministry of Health of Georgia, at this stage, no cases of coronavirus have been detected in the country.

