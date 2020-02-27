Ministry of Health of Georgia: No Azerbaijani citizens suspected of coronavirus infection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

There are no Azerbaijani citizens among the patients suspected of being infected with coronavirus in Georgia, the Georgian Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Affairs told Trend.

According to the source, at the moment, only one person is infected with a coronavirus in Georgia. This is a 50-year-old Georgian citizen who came from Iran to Georgia. The man was found to have a high fever, after which he was taken to the Tbilisi Hospital for Infectious Diseases. Later, a test for a coronavirus, made at the Richard Lugar Public Health Research Center, showed a positive result.

“The patient’s state of health is satisfactory,” the source said.

According to the representative of the ministry, currently there are patients with possible symptoms of coronavirus in the boxed ward of the Tbilisi Hospital for Infectious Diseases, they include citizens of Georgia and Italy.

On February 26, the first case of coronavirus infection was recorded in Georgia, announced Georgian Minister of Health, Labor and Social Protection Ekaterina Tikaradze.

Tikaradze said that the 50-year-old Georgian citizen infected with coronavirus is currently in the Infectious Diseases Hospital.

The coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then over 2,760 people have died and over 81,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

