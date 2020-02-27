All visitors entering Georgia via Red Bridge border crossing point checked

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

All persons entering Georgia via the Georgian-Azerbaijani Red Bridge border crossing point are checked, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Reportedly, all visitors are allowed to cross the border after their body temperature is measured.

The first case of novel Chinese coronavirus was confirmed in Georgia. A 50-year-old Georgian man, who arrived on February 25 from Iran to Georgia, tested positive on coronavirus.

Earlier, due to the threat of coronavirus, Georgia temporarily suspended flights from China and Iran. Import of animals from China is also prohibited. In turn, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection conducts an information campaign among the population.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356