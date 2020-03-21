Qatar Airways temporarily suspends operation in Georgian aviation market due to coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 21

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Qatar Airways has suspended its operation in Georgian aviation market until May 31 due to the threat of a coronavirus, said TAV Georgia Deputy Director General, operator of Tbilisi and Batumi international airports, Tea Zakaradze, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Tea Zakaradze noted that Qatar Airways will make its last flight this month and will stop flying to Georgia until May 31.

Qatar Airways has been operating in the Georgian market since February 2012. Summing up the five-year activity of the airline in Georgia, the regional director of Qatar Airways in Eastern Europe, Giovanni Simonini, called this period successful and fruitful.

Qatar Airways is on the list of seven airlines with the highest five-star rating, according to the British agency Skytrax.

Qatar Airways covers more than 140 destinations worldwide. At the same time, the company has one of the most modern fleets consisting of 158 aircraft.

As of today, Georgia has 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing.

