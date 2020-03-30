COVID-19 cases reach 97 in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia has reached 97, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The information was recently updated on the special website stopcov.ge created by the Georgian government.

According to the latest data, 18 people recovered, 4,876 patients are under quarantine, and 264 persons under hospital supervision.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356