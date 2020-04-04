COVID-19 cases in Georgia exceeds 150

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4

The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Georgia has reached 155, Trend reports citing Georgian media on April 4.

The information was recently updated on a special website stopcov.ge created by the Georgian government.

According to the official data, 27 patients have fully recovered from the virus, 5,526 persons are under quarantine and 344 patients – in inpatient care.

Georgian Health Minister Yekaterina Tikaradze predicts an increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus from the end of April.

According to Tikaradze, it is possible that this number will amount to several hundred infected daily.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

